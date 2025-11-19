'Best day of the year': Pottawattamie County marks National Adoption Day with courthouse celebration Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Saturday is National Adoption Day, and Iowa's Fourth Judicial District will celebrate by hosting special adoption hearings at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.

For nearly 20 years, the district has marked this day by finalizing adoptions and celebrating children finding their forever families. Senior Judge Kathleen Kilnoski said the event also brings attention to the ongoing need for adoptive and foster parents.

"It's really the best day of the year in our courthouse," Kilnoski said. "We celebrate the adoptions and finalize the adoptions of kids from anywhere between six months and 17."

Anjie Myer, an adoption supervisor for the State of Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, said she became an adoption worker after helping a child who had been "bounced around" in the social services system.

"And we ended up finding biological mom and sisters and he was reunited with mom and re-adopted on his 17th birthday," Myer said.

The proceedings start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the public is invited to attend.

