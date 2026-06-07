Bike ride in memory of man who died by suicide raises $1.2 million for mental health support

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A cycling event along the Wabash Trace in southwest Iowa has raised $1.2 million for mental health resources in the Omaha area, honoring a man who loved the sport and died by suicide.

LEARN MORE ABOUT BIKE WITH MIKE

Mike Kutilek rarely missed the Taco Ride — a popular cycling event from Council Bluffs to Mineola along the Wabash Trace — according to his father, Steve Kutilek. Mike also had schizophrenia and died by suicide six years ago.

His family wanted to help others experiencing a mental illness.

"We felt that the resources for mental health were very weak in the Omaha area at that time," Steve Kutilek said.

Bike with Mike, a bike ride in Mike's memory was started following his death. To date, the event has raised $1.2 million in net proceeds for Community Alliance, allowing the organization to hire more staff and take on more clients.

"Being able to do something in Mike's memory is beautiful. It helps bring us some peace. It helps us continue our grieving process," Steve Kutilek said.

Kutilek said they will continue working to increase education and resources for anyone experiencing a mental illness, while trying to reduce stigma.

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