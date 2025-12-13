B'nai Israel synagogue preserves Midwest Jewish history in downtown Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Tucked into the middle of downtown Council Bluffs sits one of the area's oldest synagogues, a testament to more than a century of Jewish heritage in southwest Iowa.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY HERE

B'nai Israel: Century-old synagogue preserves Jewish heritage in Iowa

B'nai Israel has been in continual operation since 1904, with many of its founding members part of a Jewish migration to the Midwest. As Hanukkah starts this weekend, the congregation has reason to celebrate both the holiday and its rich history.

Mary-Beth Muskin, an educator by trade, is passionate about preserving the Jewish history of the Midwest through B'nai Israel's museum and its participation in the Pottawattamie County Historical Society.

"As a community at large, if we get to know our neighbors and we get to know a bit about each other, then we get to learn about each other. And in learning about each other, then we can develop respect for each other," Muskin said.

The museum details the local history of the Jewish community, including the professions that were open to them as new immigrants. It even features luminaries such as the Friedman twins from Sioux City, better known as advice columnists Abigail Van Buren and Ann Landers.

While Hanukkah may not be the most important holiday on the Jewish calendar, it's a fun one that brings the small congregation together. The synagogue holds services once a month, maintaining its connection to both faith and community history.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

