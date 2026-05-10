CELEBRATE CB: Neighbors turn out in big numbers for parade

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Neighbors turned out Saturday morning for the Celebrate CB parade, which coincided with Railroad Days, and wound through historic downtown Council Bluffs.

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Celebrate BC parade draws big crowd to Council Bluffs

Here's what a few participants and crowd members had to say:

"I like interacting with the community. I like seeing people smile as we walk by," said McKenzie Boettger, the Abraham Lincoln high shool cheer captain said after walking in the parade.

For some of the youngest attendees, the appeal was a little sweeter.

"Getting to eat a Hershey," Jaxxton Hammermeister said, sitting in a camp chair with his mom along the parade route.

"Candy. Lots of Candy. Lots of people. And excitement," Franklin Grant said, surrounded by family members.

The parade's marching bands were also a highlight.

"Playing a lot of instruments," Justice Morrison, 9, said when asked what the bands were doing. "I like the one that went like this (mimes bass drum)."

Destruction Drill team captain, 15-year-old Ky'Air Smith, said getting the crowd excited is part of his job: "I had to do something to get 'em hyped. You know what I'm saying? I like to bring the energy."

Community events continue through Sunday. More information is available on the Unleash Council Bluffs website.

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