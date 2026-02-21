'Chaos': Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Council Bluffs leaves at least 20 cars involved, 2 injuries

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A massive pileup involving at least 20 vehicles shut down Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs for several hours Thursday evening but resulted in only two injuries, which Council Bluffs Police say were not life-threatening.

The chain-reaction crash began with two semi-trucks near the Highway 6 exit a little after 4 p.m on Thursday, causing several secondary collisions.

Ayden Long was leaving work at Iowa Western Community College when he witnessed what he called "chaos."

"I was getting on the interstate and I watched a couple of cars slidin' down and I watched a semi jack-knife," Long said.

He maneuvered his vehicle onto the shoulder against the guardrail.

"I look in my rearview mirror. There is a green semi with multiple cars being pushed by it barreling towards me. I hit the gas, got around the semi," Long said.

Iowa State Trooper Ryan DeVault said the outcome could have been much worse given the scale of the crash.

"We were very fortunate in that, I think there were two injuries that were very minor," Devault said.

Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Matt Dyer confirmed it took approximately eight hours to clear the scene.

It's also been a busy day for two truck companies, with cars scattered in ditches across Iowa.

DeVault emphasized the importance of emergency preparedness, especially during winter months.

"When you're just trying to commute home, let's say in the evening, and you don't think about being stuck in traffic, but I think it's something that everybody can learn from to make sure you have that emergency kit," Devault said.

He recommends keeping at least a quarter tank of gas in vehicles at all times. Long also suggests keeping a phone charger in the car for emergencies.

While weather conditions improved Friday, DeVault warns that slushy streets will refreeze as temperatures drop.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.


