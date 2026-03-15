Cookie season: Girl Scout troop at Council Bluffs shelter gives kids a sense of normalcy, life skills

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Cookie season is in full swing, and for the Girl Scout troop at the Micah House shelter in Council Bluffs, that means a busy time with new learning experiences.

Christine, a resident at Micah House, said she loves what her 14-year-old daughter is gaining from being part of the troop.

"She is actually getting out of her comfort zone. She's not very peopley," Christine said.

Jennifer Determan, program director at Micah House, said the Girl Scout troop is one of many enrichment opportunities the shelter provides to children living there.

"Things are so disruptive in their normal life that this can bring them some sense of normalcy," Determan said.

For Christine, the troop is also teaching her daughter practical life skills.

"I don't have a lot of money to help her learn how to deal with money but she is learning how to handle money, how to get back change…." Christine said.

Neighbors can find out more about the Girl Scout troop on the Micah House website.

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