Council Bluffs approves senior housing complex despite neighbors' opposition

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs City Council voted 4-0, with one abstention, Monday night to approve a senior housing development on Ivy Drive, despite concerns from several neighbors about potential traffic problems.

The apartment complex, designed for middle-income older adults, will be developed by Jason James, partner at Jilla Properties. James said the community has a need for this type of housing.

"After identifying that site I came to the city and met with city planning and made sure they were in support of that type of project there," James said in the meeting.

Several neighbors attended the meeting to voice their opposition. Dan Storey is one of the residents concerned about traffic on the dead-end street.

"I think you're not taking into consideration the traffic at all. It's gonna be a nightmare," Storey said.

City Councilman Roger Sandau acknowledged the neighbors' traffic concerns but noted that the lot was already zoned for a multi-unit building. He said Council Bluffs needs more high-density housing.

The council voted 4-0 in favor of the project with new member, Doug Rew, abstaining because he voted on the development as a member of the planning commission.

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is part of this development, but once that expires, city council members say the project is likely to generate upwards of $200,000 in property taxes annually.

