Council Bluffs bar creates chosen family tradition with annual Christmas potluck

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Sometimes spending Christmas with family means a potluck with chosen family.

At Sugars Lounge and Diner in Council Bluffs, neighbors gather for an annual Christmas potluck that welcomes anyone who wants or needs a spot to celebrate the holiday.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Council Bluffs bar's Christmas potluck tradition welcomes all

Megan Preston started the potluck tradition 15 years ago. Newly divorced and working at a bar in Oakland, she didn't want to be alone on Christmas Day when her children were with their father.

"To be honest, it kind of rocked my world. It was really busy. I ended up working that day from 10 am to 2 am," Preston said.

Now she and her husband co-own Sugars Lounge and Diner with another couple and they've continued the tradition.

"It's my family," said Laura Gingery Stephens, a regular customer.

Laura discovered Sugars after she lost one of her dogs and folks at Sugars understood her grief.

"This is my family so this is perfect. There's a lot of people that don't have kids, don't have folks, don't have anybody around, and this makes Christmas better," she said.

She lives in Carson now, but this is still her home away from home. Every potluck, she's in charge of the deviled eggs.

LeRoy Gittins has been a regular for 20 years. Friends at Sugars got him light up shoes for a recent birthday. He brought a pasta dish with Alfredo sauce to this year's gathering.

"I think it's nice that they share their time with us, too." Gittins said.

Mike Brockman agrees. When asked about the family atmosphere, he put it simply: "It's the ones that choosed us."

Normally, the kitchen's open, but Preston closes it down for Christmas so her staff can have the day off or, like bartender Whitney, choose to share it with neighbors.

"Everyone is welcome, whether you're a regular, whether you're new. If you don't have anything to bring, that's fine, there's plenty to share," Preston said.

During regular hours, the pizza and tenderloin are customer favorites.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

