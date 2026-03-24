Council Bluffs City Council lower property tax rate, but neighbors with higher valuations will still pay more

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs City Council voted to decrease the tax levy rate for 2027, but many neighbors will still pay more because home valuations are higher.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The property tax levys in Council Bluffs are going down, but property taxes will still go up.

I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

Neighbors told the city council they need more property tax relief, on Monday night, when the council held a special meeting to consider the 2027 property tax levy.

Despite the council lowering the property tax rate,most home owners are seeing an increase in property taxes because their home valuations are going up.

The challenge say city leaders, is that reform is needed at the state level, including how properties are assessed.

In the meantime, some neighbors told local leaders if taxes keep going up they won’t be able to afford their homes.

The council voted to approve the tax levy rate — a 1.2% reduction from the year before.