Council Bluffs considers a new ordinance to ban convicted animal abusers from owning dogs and cats

A proposed ordinance in Council Bluffs would ban people convicted of animal abuse from owning dogs and cats

Councilmember Cole Button plans to introduce the legislation in April 2026, targeting those convicted of serious misdemeanors like neglect, torture, and dog fighting

Local pet owners and animal rescue advocates support the measure to help protect animals in the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (KMTV) – A proposed ordinance in Council Bluffs would ban dog and cat ownership for people convicted of animal abuse.

Councilmember Cole Button is working to make the ban into law. Button said his ordinance would ban people convicted of serious misdemeanors against animals – including abuse, neglect, torture, and dog fighting – from owning dogs and cats.

"We want Council Bluffs to be in area where we protect pets and we protect neighborhoods," Button said.

Neighbors at the Valley View Dog Park said they support this legislation to curb animal abuse.

Mark Musselman brings his two dogs, Sable and Lorelai, to this park a couple of times a week.

"I feel that anybody that abuses any kind of animal doesn't deserve to be a pet owner," Musselman said.

Terri Gach-Mills of Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue also supports the proposal.

"Well, we're excited about it, because at Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue, we are all about things that make the lives of pets better. And if safety is one of them," Gach-Mills said.

Council Bluffs neighbor Steve Jost agreed.

"Every one of them should be treated with the utmost respect," Jost said.

Musselman said he hopes this ordinance passes, ensuring the safety of the dogs playing at the park.

"We enjoy bringing our animals here, and like I said, all most of the people we've run into here, take care of their dogs," Musselman said.

Button said he will introduce this ordinance at a city council meeting in April 2026.

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