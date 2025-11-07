Council Bluffs doctor raises concerns about coal ash disposal near waterways and potential impact on health

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A Council Bluffs physician and longtime bird watcher is raising concerns about coal ash disposal near Iowa's power plants and its potential impact on water quality and public health.

Dr. Glenn Hurst, who has been birding since age 10, spends time observing wildlife near the Missouri River. He worries about what he sees in the coal ash pits near the MidAmerican Energy plant.

"So, we see a lot of water fowl in these coal ash pits," Hurst said.

Coal ash is a byproduct of burning coal for electricity and must be disposed of somewhere. In Iowa, that disposal often happens near waterways.

"So, that creates that huge risk of coal ash contamination if it's not being handled, managed properly," said Reihan Rashidi, energy policy manager for the Iowa Environmental Council.

According to Rashidi, 40% of Iowa's coal ash is stored in Pottawattamie County. That amount would fill Iowa State's football stadium about 44 times.

"Obviously, coal ash is full of toxins: mercury, arsenic, lead. Things that we all know, right off the top of our head, are not good for us in our bodies," Hurst said.

As a primary care physician Hurst is concerned about more than wildlife; he thinks about his patients' health.

"I spend a huge portion of my day telling people to drink more water, but in the back of head I think, 'Hmm, probably not the water around here, though,'" he said.

MidAmerican Energy says it complies with state regulations. In a statement, the utility said coal ash management "has been — and will continue to be — part of MidAmerican's environmental and sustainability commitment as we serve our customers with energy from a variety of energy sources."

The concerns aren't limited to areas immediately surrounding coal-fired power plants.

"It doesn't just stay in Pottawattamie County. It affects all the other communities down stream as well," Rashidi said.

The Iowa Environmental Council visited Council Bluffs to raise awareness about coal ash disposal, question current regulations, and help neighbors take action when needed.

This comes as reports describe high cancer rates in Iowa and neighbors wonder about potential causes.

When asked if water quality could be contributing to cancer rates, Hurst said he doesn't have all the data to connect those dots definitively.

"But there is a preponderance of problem and indications that, yes, our water is the risk factor," he said.

"Safeguarding natural resources is a responsibility MidAmerican takes seriously. As regulations have evolved over time, MidAmerican has closed all ash ponds and currently manages ash at its coal plants in lined, on-site landfills that meet regulatory standards. MidAmerican monitors groundwater at those sites and maintains compliance with environmental requirements.

Coal ash management has been — and will continue to be — part of MidAmerican’s environmental and sustainability commitment as we serve our customers with energy from a variety of energy sources, including wind, solar, nuclear, natural gas, and coal. Our goal is simple: protect our water and communities, and provide safe, reliable and affordable energy."