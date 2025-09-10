Council Bluffs family honors teen son with semicolon tattoos on World Suicide Prevention Day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On World Suicide Prevention Day, a Council Bluffs family got semicolon tattoos to honor their teenage son who died by suicide.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Family Gets Semicolon Tattoos to Honor Teen Son on Suicide Prevention Day

Cass and Dave Lawrence lost their son, Sailor, to suicide two weeks before he turned 17. When they saw that CB Ink was offering $25 semicolon tattoos for suicide prevention month, they wanted to participate.

"So, the turquoise color is a representation of suicide awareness," Dave said.

The semicolon is also a symbol of suicide awareness and prevention.

The Lawrences run a nonprofit called Sail On and Fly High in their son's memory. Cass said the tattoo is a conversation starter.

"You can just look at each others tattoos and give a nod, if you need to, and just hold space in your heart for them," Cass said.

Stories like Sailor's aren't rare, says Maggie Ballard, a prevention specialist with Heartland Family Service.

"Unfortunately we're seeing that, amongst the age of kids that are 10 to 14, it's the second leading cause of death," she said.

Social media and its effects on self-confidence are a contributing factor, Ballard says.

"I hope what we're doing helps," said the owner of CB Ink, Deeanna Bartholow.

She told KMTV she offered the special because she wanted to do something for her neighbors. One customer, in particular, stands out.

"And she said, she was thinking of giving up, but she saw the special and thought, 'Well, maybe I'll go do that instead.' And I was like, 'That's amazing,'" Bartholow said.

"The sun and the moon with the semi-colon because there is brightness out of darkness," said Cass, showing off her new tattoo.

CB Ink is running this special through September.

To nominate an educator for the WAVE award given out by Sail On and Fly High, visit: Sailonandflyhigh.org

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

