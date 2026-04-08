Council Bluffs high school students offer discounted car maintenance to neighbors

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Students at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs are offering discounted car maintenance to the community through the school's TradeWorks program.

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Council Bluffs students offer discounted car maintenance

TradeWorks instructor, Dean Giese, said the automotive students are ready to put what they have learned in class into action.

"Change the oil, check the tires, we can rotate the tires," Giese said, describing just some of what they do.

The career exploration program allows students to experience various trades, including construction, electrical work, and plumbing. Sophomores Alayna Myer and Charley Sharp say the skills learned are also everyday life skills.

"If you wanted to like plumb something and it’s too expensive you can do it yourself," Sharp said.

Giese said getting more young women, such as Sharp and Myer, into professions that used to be male-dominated is important.

"It makes me wanna show more girls that they can do this so that they don’t have to rely on someone," Myer said. "And, it makes me feel smart."

Giese reminds neighbors that they will have ninth and 10th graders working on their cars, but he is there to make sure things are done right.

"This vehicle is gonna take somebody up and down the road today," Giese said, while standing in front of an SUV in his classroom. "So we have to make sure that it’s road worthy. I tell the students I’m not doubting their ability, I’m just double-checking."

There are different fees for different services, and neighbors who are interested can email Giese: Dgiese@CBCSD.org

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