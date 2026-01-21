Council Bluffs honors 24 professional athletes in first-ever Sports Roster at Iowa West Field House

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs honored 24 professional athletes in its first-ever Professional Sports Roster — a little like a Hall of Fame — at Iowa West Field House. Local students were invited.



Iowa West Foundation honored elite athletes from Council Bluffs including NFL players, Olympians and Major League Baseball players.

Kansas City Royals player Brian Poldberg reflected on his career: "I got to see a lot of things go to a lot of places I woulda never gotten to. And I still ended up in Carter Lake and it's still my favorite place."

Four-time Paralympian and State Rep. Josh Turek is an honoree: "This is going to be used by lots and lots of kids here in this community and I hope they're able to look up on this wall and say, 'I can do that, too.'"

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY

Council Bluffs honors 24 pro athletes in historic sports roster ceremony

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Council Bluffs pride was on display as 24 professional athletes were inducted into the Council Bluffs Professional Sports Roster at the Iowa West Field House.

Spanning generations, Major League, NFL, Olympians and other nationally recognized pro athletes were honored as part of the first ever Council Bluffs Professional Sports Roster.

Kansas City Royals player Brian Poldberg reflected on his career: "I got to see a lot of things go to a lot of places I woulda never gotten to. And I still ended up in Carter Lake and it's still my favorite place."

Four-time Paralympian and State Rep. Josh Turek is an honoree.

"This is going to be used by lots and lots of kids here in this community and I hope they're able to look up on this wall and say, 'I can do that, too,'" Turek said.

Organizers invited local high school athletes like A.L. Senior Kamyrn Hamilton.

"Even coming from a small town like Council Bluffs you can do big things just like all these athletes did," Hamilton said.

One of three Council Bluffs students who went on to play for the Yankees in the 1960s, Dave Wolfe says they were all in Little League together.

"Honestly, I think a lot of it had to do with the quality of coaching in those days. Little league coaches were really well coached themselves," Wolfe said.

"Amazing, I mean playing for the Yankees in the 1960s with Mickey Mantle," Turek said.

"Here I am a punk kid from Council Bluffs Iowa having the opportunity to meet some of those well-known guys; the Mantles, the Mays, Bobby Richardson..." Wolfe said.

The public is welcome to visit the Iowa West Field House and view the display.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

