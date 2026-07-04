Council Bluffs kicks off Fourth of July weekend with food and music, before storms rescheduled drone show

Council Bluffs celebrated America's 250th birthday with food, live music and local organizations on Broadway

Synchronized drones have been rescheduled because of storms

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) – Families gathered on the Historic 100 block of Broadway in Council Bluffs Friday to celebrate America's 250th birthday with food, live music and local organizations filling the street.

With Friday being a day off for many ahead of the holiday, families turned out for the event. A Kid Zone featured a hydrant park where children could cool off from the heat.

A few of the kids took a break from playing in the water to talk with 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks.

"I like going through it," Wyatt, a Council Bluffs neighbor, said.

"I like to, too, and I like that I'm absolutely soaked," Paul, a Council Bluffs neighbor, said.

Viyan, an Omaha neighbor, said the water was a welcome relief from the heat.

The finale was rescheduled because of weather, according to Mayor Jill Shudak. It will not be a traditional fireworks show. Instead, synchronized drones are scheduled to light up the skies.

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