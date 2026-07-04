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Council Bluffs kicks off Fourth of July weekend with food and music, before storms rescheduled drone show

Families filled the Historic 100 block of Broadway for food, live music and a Kid Zone; a synchronized drone show set has been rescheduled because of weather
Council Bluffs celebrated July 4th weekend with food and music. The drone show has been scheduled because of weather. 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredrick reports from the Historic 100 Block of Broadway.
Council Bluffs kicks off Fourth of July weekend with food and music, before storms rescheduled drone show
Council Bluffs 4th of July celebrations
Posted
  • Council Bluffs celebrated America's 250th birthday with food, live music and local organizations on Broadway
  • Synchronized drones have been rescheduled because of storms

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) – Families gathered on the Historic 100 block of Broadway in Council Bluffs Friday to celebrate America's 250th birthday with food, live music and local organizations filling the street.

With Friday being a day off for many ahead of the holiday, families turned out for the event. A Kid Zone featured a hydrant park where children could cool off from the heat.

A few of the kids took a break from playing in the water to talk with 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks.

"I like going through it," Wyatt, a Council Bluffs neighbor, said.

"I like to, too, and I like that I'm absolutely soaked," Paul, a Council Bluffs neighbor, said.

Viyan, an Omaha neighbor, said the water was a welcome relief from the heat.

The finale was rescheduled because of weather, according to Mayor Jill Shudak. It will not be a traditional fireworks show. Instead, synchronized drones are scheduled to light up the skies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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