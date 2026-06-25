Council Bluffs kids eat free this summer while southside food pantry sees surge in new clients

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A thousand kids a day are eating free meals through the Council Bluffs School District this summer; and the district is bringing the food directly to where kids spend their time.

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Council Bluffs brings free summer meals to parks and splash pads

In addition to serving meals in school buildings there are lunch sites at parks and splash pads.

"We're trying to go to the — where the kids are," said Kathleen Kyprianos, a production coordinator with Council Bluffs Community School District.

Lisa Stewart, the director of nutrition services, says some kids may not want to come to a school building during the summer, which is why meals are brought to the library and parks.

"…and having the opportunity to eat lunch here at the playground or at the splash pad is kind of more fun," Kyprianos said.

The roughly 1,000 kids eating daily meals represents about 10% of the district, but any child in the area is welcome to participate. The program is funded through the USDA, which also provides schools free schools meals — for all kids — year-round.

One parent, Ana, saya she appreciates that the meals are healthy and can offset the costs of groceries.

"Maybe the fruit or different vegetables — sometimes it's very expensive," she said.

A list of breakfast and lunch locations is available on the Council Bluffs School District website.

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Across town at the Helping Hands Food Pantry, inside Southside Christian Church, volunteers were packing boxes.

"We've noticed a real uptake in the amount of clients that we've had coming in," pantry manager Gail Bedunnah said.

She said new clients are arriving for a variety of reasons, but one issue stands out: "It seems to be rent costs going up is putting a squeeze on food."

Among those the pantry has helped is Sune Steyn, whose family is new to the United States.

"It helped us a lot. Not just for the pantry but for our mental health," Steyn said.

"I really think Council Bluffs does a good job at trying to help their neighbors," said Bedunnah.

The Helping Hands Food Pantry is open Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is one of several pantries serving the Council Bluffs area.

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