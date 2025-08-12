COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — State Rep. Josh Turek calls former Sen. Tom Harkin his political hero, but Iowa politics have changed since Harkin left office in 2015. KMTV asked the Council Bluffs lawmaker why he thinks he can flip the Senate seat now held by another southwest Iowan, Joni Ernst.

WATCH THE STORY BELOW

Council Bluffs legislator Josh Turek announces run for US Senate

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Could a Democrat from Council Bluffs wind up representing Iowa in the U.S. Senate?

I’m Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel, and I’m talking to State Rep. Josh Turek about his run for the Senate seat held by Joni Ernst.

Turek calls former Sen. Tom Harkin his political hero, but Iowa politics have changed since Harkin left office in 2015.

Katrina Markel: “A Democrat hasn’t represented Iowa in the Senate for ten years. Why do you think you’re the guy who can flip that seat back?”

Turek: “I think that at our essence – Iowa – we are really a common sense state. I think you can also look at my electability out here. I think you look at a district like Council Bluffs and Carter Lake. Pottawattamie County Trump won by 20 points, Council Bluffs 11, Carter Lake even more. And my ability to win by 5 points out here.”

Turek cites his working class roots when talking about what he calls ‘kitchen table’ issues.

Turek: “People care about their healthcare, they care about the cancer crisis, they care about a livable wage, raising the minimum wage.”

The Iowa GOP released a statement about Turek’s candidacy, as it has for other Democrats, saying whomever is the Democratic nominee will not be able to defeat (Ernst).

I asked Turek’s campaign manager about the statement. He says Iowa Republicans are ‘terrified’ of running against Turek.

Turek: “I understand in a real, personal way a lot of the plights and the struggles that Iowans are going through right now. And that’s what we need.”

Several Democrats have already entered the primary race. Turek is the only one from Southwest Iowa. Ernst, also a Southwest Iowa native, has not yet said if she’s running for re-election.

