Council Bluffs mayor holds first town hall: highlights plans for growth, new reporting tool

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Mayor Jill Shudak held the first of two planned town halls Saturday, giving neighbors a chance to hear about changes coming to the city — including a new community branding initiative and a 311 reporting tool.

WATCH THE FIRST PART OF KATRINA'S INTERVIEW BELOW

Council Bluffs Mayor rolls out 'Grow CB' initiative

Shudak, who took office in January, sat down with KMTV Friday ahead of the event to discuss her priorities for Council Bluffs.

One of the initiatives she highlighted is called Grow CB, an effort focused on how the city presents itself to potential residents and businesses.

"We are going to be looking at — how do we really brand ourselves and how do we make sure that as people are looking to move to the metro area, or different corporations are coming to move in, that Council Bluffs is one of the main neighborhoods and communities that pop up on the search," she said.

The mayor is also encouraging neighbors to participate in upcoming community feedback sessions and take part in planning for the future of Council Bluffs.

WATCH THE SECOND PART OF KATRINA'S INTERVIEW

COUNCIL BLUFFS: Mayor says she hears concerns about homelessness

One of the top concerns expressed to KMTV by neighbors is about the unhoused population, especially on the west end of the city. The mayor says addressing those worries is a priority. The first phase of a new 311 reporting tool is now active for Council Bluffs neighbors. It provides a system to report homeless encampments and related concerns to the city.

"As a citizen, a lot of times, we don't know if something's been reported or not. And so you'll actually be able to go and click right on the mayor's 311 and see what type of items have already been reported," the mayor said.

The tool could eventually be used to report anything from a pothole to complimenting a city employee. Shudak said the 311 reporting tool — found on the Council Bluffs website — is part of a broader effort to upgrade the city's technology.

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