COUNCIL BLUFFS: Mayoral race close as early ballots counted

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The polls closed at 8 p.m. across Iowa where city and school board elections were taking place.

KMTV has been watching the Council Bluffs mayoral race closely. Results from early voting and absentee ballots were release shortly after 8 p.m. Mayor Matt Walsh has a very small lead over Council Member Jill Shudak. There are also several write-in vote, but running at a distant third.

More vote counts are expected to be released close to 10 p.m.