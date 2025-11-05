Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
COUNCIL BLUFFS: Mayoral race close as early ballots counted

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The City Hall building seen in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The polls closed at 8 p.m. across Iowa where city and school board elections were taking place.

KMTV has been watching the Council Bluffs mayoral race closely. Results from early voting and absentee ballots were release shortly after 8 p.m. Mayor Matt Walsh has a very small lead over Council Member Jill Shudak. There are also several write-in vote, but running at a distant third.

More vote counts are expected to be released close to 10 p.m. FIND ALL IOWA ELECTION RESULTS HERE.

