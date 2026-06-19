Council Bluffs mayor's push to pause new data center construction rejected by city council

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs is grappling with how to balance community concerns with economic development as data center construction continues to grow in the city.

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Council Bluffs rejects mayor's data center construction pause

Mayor Jill Shudak asked the city council to issue a moratorium — up to a one-year pause — on new data center projects.

"In order for us to study some of our infrastructure," she said. "As well as take a look at our ordinances and see if there was something that we needed to do about where they were being built and what standards they were being built to."

The council declined her request in a unanimous vote.

Councilman Steve Gorman thinks the city can review its policies without discouraging development in the meantime.

"We can address the issues going forward at the same time we're looking at data centers or developers coming into our community," Gorman said.

When asked about concerns from constituents he said residents have raised a range of issues.

"Well, they're concerned about all the things you just asked about: land usage, buildings — what they look like, water usage, you know, power usage…" Gorman said.

Google is one of the companies with data centers in Council Bluffs. Spokeswoman Liz Schwab told KMTV in April that it invests in communities.

"And what that means for the local economy is hundreds of full-time, high pay, operational jobs. It means thousands — Google's average is actually 4,200 — skilled construction jobs," she said.

Shudak acknowledged that there are pros and cons.

"So, there's huge economic positives as well, which is why I wasn't looking to abolish data centers or not allow them in the future," Shudak said.

The mayor says the city will continue to review how it approaches data centers, with or without the moratorium.

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