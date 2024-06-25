Council Bluffs neighbors in evacuation zone staying put for now

Two areas in Pottawattamie County are under voluntary evacuation due to the Missouri River flooding

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two areas in Pottawattamie County are under voluntary evacuation due to the Missouri River flooding. Neighbors in the Council Bluffs evacuation area say they're staying put, at least for now.

Cliff Anderson has been living next to the Missouri River for over three decades and says in all his years living next to the river he hasn't had much of a problem, but just up the street his neighbors property is already underwater.

"Sure tears up stuff on this side of the Levee and my farmer friends of course they lose out quite a bit so, it's not good that's for sure," said Anderson.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management officials are recommending voluntary evacuation of two areas in the county,

Evacuation Area 1: In Northwest Pottawattamie County – Harrison County Line south to the Council Bluffs city limits, and east of the Missouri River to Interstate 29.

Evacuation Area 2: In Council Bluffs- Emil Lane, Dog Bite Lane, and the east to west spans of Gifford Road between S 19th Street and S 35th Street.

KMTV was sent the areas late Monday afternoon. Anderson lives in Area 2, and says he wasn't notified by county officials.

"We haven't been notified at all I think we just seen it on TV, my grandson mentioned it to me because he lives over there with us but nobodies notified us uh-uh," said Anderson.

Anderson lives on the other side of the Levee on Gifford road, he's seen other floods like to ones in 2019 and 2011, and says he isn't scared of this one.

"We don't think it's going to stick around much," said Anderson.

On the other side of the Missouri river, this is Omaha's preparation includes large sand bags to help mitigate the flood water at both of the city's waste water treatment plants.