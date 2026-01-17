Council Bluffs neighbors oppose 116-unit senior housing plan on Ivy Drive

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A lot of neighbors in Council Bluffs agree that the community needs more housing. But folks along Ivy Drive are skeptical that this empty acreage is the best place to put a senior living apartment building.

Ivy Drive residents called Katrina Markel, worried that a planned development could make their street less safe.

Diane Storey and her mother-in-law, Wendy, both live on Ivy Drive.

"My dad bought the acreage at the end of the street in 1945," Wendy Storey said.

The Storeys are worried about traffic on the dead-end street. The only way in and out is over a bridge onto North Broadway near Hoover Elementary School.

"So, we've got safety issues and it's just the density of people," said Diane. "I would like it smaller. I don't particularly want a four storey building."

Right now, the building is planned for 116 apartments for people over 55.

Developer Jason James believes Council Bluffs needs middle income housing for older adults.

"This parcel is zoned for this. If it wasn't supposed to have apartments it should have got re-zoned years ago," James said. "It's going to give seniors options that they do not have today."

James says that senior housing is relatively low impact, and he told me the location is ideal for older adults.

"It's kinda hurtful that so many people are negative against it when I did everything you're supposed to do," James said.

"I just don't think it fits for our neighborhood," Diane said.

The city planning commission has already voted in favor the development. Neighbors like the Storeys are hoping for modifications to the project.

"This is a neighborhood, let's make it a neighborhood," said Diane.

