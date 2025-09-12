Council Bluffs Police bring resources directly to homeless community

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Police and its Homeless Outreach Program (HOP) are taking a new approach to helping people experiencing homelessness by bringing essential services directly to encampments along the Missouri River.

The "Path Forward" outreach event connected neighbors living outside with healthcare and social services they might otherwise struggle to access.

"They have a hard time getting in town to these agencies," said Chasity Kephart, the first responder community health coach.

The event addressed common barriers that prevent people from accessing help, including transportation challenges, difficulty charging cell phones, or difficulty keeping track of appointments.

"How can we meet them where they are and make sure that they're safe and healthy," Kephart said.

Mental health therapist, "M," from the Heartland Family Service Peer Center understands why some people choose to remain in outdoor communities rather than seek traditional shelter.

"Coming into a community that is not fast-paced, not so demanding, feeling a sense of belonging, feeling not-judged, feeling a little bit of acceptance here," she said.

Kristine Richardson has been in and out of shelters for more than a year since I first met her at an encampment. She's hoping to find housing before winter arrives.

"So we don't have to get frost bite again, like we did last year," Richardson said.

Sgt. Dan Stuck with HOP sees progress because people in this community felt comfortable reporting crimes to law enforcement this week.

"In my book that's a success because they are still people and they are still victims and they're still hurting and I don't like to see that," Stuck said.

The outreach work has changed Stuck's perspective.

"I've met people that just have incredible stories and it just took one little turn in their life to derail what they had and they haven't been able to get back out of it," Stuck said.

