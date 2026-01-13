Council Bluffs police clarify immigration enforcement position; Mayor says nothing has changed

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Police Department clarified it's position on immigration enforcement cooperation following the recent Minneapolis I.C.E. shooting, reissuing a statement that officials say is nearly identical to one from last fall.

Council Bluffs Police Clarify Immigration Stance After Minneapolis Incident

The Council Bluffs Police Department released the statement Monday after receiving numerous questions from community members about their stance on working with federal immigration authorities.

When asked if the department's position had changed, Mayor Jill Shudak said it had not.

The statement from Chief Matt Davis reads, in part: "If requested, the CBPD will cooperate with our federal law enforcement partners on their immigration enforcement efforts as permitted under Iowa law."

The police department also noted it has not been asked to cooperate with any I.C.E. operations up to this point.

Shudak, who took office Jan 2, said the department reissued the statement because of increased community inquiries following the Minneapolis incident.

"I think what was new in the statement is making sure our citizens are being careful. Look at things from a distance, we certainly don't want to see another situation occur here like occurred in Minneapolis," Shudak said.

The new mayor presided over her first city council meeting Monday night.

