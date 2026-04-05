Council Bluffs property company hosts Easter egg hunt to celebrate West Broadway corridor revitalization

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A developer building new housing units in Council Bluffs celebrated the neighborhood by hosting an Easter egg hunt outside the Treehouse Apartments on the West End.

On a chilly morning, the Easter bunny and a flock of children were on the hunt for eggs and prizes. Despite the brisk temperature, children enjoyed prizes and treats.

Knudson Companies Vice President Max Prochaska told me the development was a finalist for the 2025 Laurels neighborhood improvement award.

"So it was a top 4 revitalization project across the whole Omaha metropolitan area, and that includes Council Bluffs. So, it is a true revitalization of this West Broadway corridor," Prochaska said.

Prochaska said Treehouse is market-rate housing. However, another neighborhood complex is planned that will include 30 affordable units.

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