Council Bluffs reflects national trend with low voter turnout in city primary election

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Out of more than 37,000 voters in the city of Council Bluffs, just over 4,000 cast a ballot in the city primary. That's approximately 11% of eligible voters.

Council Bluffs isn't alone when it comes to low voter turnout in local elections. University studies show that voter turnout in local elections is often less than 20%, with researchers calling the numbers "startlingly low" and "abysmally low."

I talked to several Council Bluffs neighbors about the election. Some told me that they're county residents so they can't vote in the election but they wish that they could. Others said they didn't vote in the primaries but they will likely vote in the general election.

The Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce partners with the Council Bluffs Nonpareil on voter guides and candidate forums. Chamber President and CEO Chris LaFerla says the chamber feels an obligation to help inform the public.

"City leadership matters a lot to the business community," LaFerla said. "As a member organization we are able to participate in the election by bringing people together in a nonpartisan and neutral way. And helping to educate and inform the public."

Neighbors can find information on upcoming candidate forums on the chamber's website. The general election is November 4.

