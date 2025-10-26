Council Bluffs residents hear from mayoral candidates ahead of election

Council Bluffs residents attended a mayoral forum at Abraham Lincoln High School featuring Mayor Matt Walsh and Councilwoman Lisa Shudak.

Candidates discussed key issues like housing, homelessness, and economic development.

Early voting began October 15, and Election Day is November 4 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Council Bluffs residents gathered at Abraham Lincoln High School this morning for a Council Bluffs mayoral forum, where Councilwoman Lisa Shudak and current Mayor Matt Walsh shared their visions for the city’s future.

Key Issues: Housing, Homelessness, and Growth

Both candidates addressed pressing community concerns — including housing affordability, homelessness, and economic development. The forum gave neighbors a chance to hear how each candidate plans to balance growth with the needs of working families and local businesses.

Voters Weigh Their Options

For some residents, the event was a chance to listen — even if they’ve already made up their minds.

“At least I want to say I gave the other side a chance to speak their mind and present their case,” said Council Bluffs resident Davian Almonte. “But in this situation, I’m pretty much set on who I’m voting for.”

Election Details

Early voting in Pottawattamie County began October 15 at the Auditor’s Office.

Election Day is November 4, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at assigned voting locations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

