Council Bluffs' 'Triangle of Death' neighborhood could get overpass as Iowa lawmakers step in

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Residents on the south end of Council Bluffs, in a neighborhood known as the "Triangle of Death," may soon have a long-term solution to a problem that has frustrated them for years.

Iowa lawmakers push overpass fix for Council Bluffs' 'Triangle of Death'

State lawmakers are working on legislation that would create a fund for overpasses or underpasses across railroad tracks.

The neighborhood gets its nickname from its triangular shape and the railroad crossings that surround it. When train cars stop at multiple crossings at the same time, residents can find themselves completely cut off — unable to get in or out.

Leon Zaiger grew up in the neighborhood and still lives there: "The wait times are longer and you can't get around."

The problem goes beyond inconvenience. Neighbors worry about emergency response times when crossings are blocked. On 23rd Avenue cars frequently attempt to drive around lines of waiting semi-trucks.

"There's times it's bumper to bumper," Zaiger said.

At a community meeting Saturday, state representatives, Josh Turek and Brent Siegrist, told neighbors that a legislative solution is in the works.

"But, the only way we're going to be able to address this long term is ultimately through an overpass," Turek said.

The proposed bill would establish a fund to build an overpass into the neighborhood. Siegrist said he believes the measure will find support among other lawmakers.

"All across the state there are issues like this in other communities. Maybe not as extreme as this, but blockages and everything else," he said.

Turek also said officials and neighbors continue to work with the railroad on short term solutions.

"We can push on Union Pacific to provide signage in place, so that when one passage is blocked it's pointing you to other areas that are not blocked," he said.

KMTV had not hear from Union Pacific as our deadline, but the railroad previously said it is "working to mitigate any related impacts, including enhancing safety and education outreach."

In a letter to neighbors, Mayor Jill Shudak said the proposed bill provides "the tools and financial support needed to improve safety, ensure emergency vehicle access, and reduce disruptions caused by rail traffic."

For Zaiger, it's a step in the right direction.

"Well, it's great for us, you know, at least something's going to start happening," Zaiger said.

Because an overpass will take time to build, the legislators are recommending that neighbors stay in touch with the city and the railroad when they experience problems.

