Does Council Bluffs need more public transportation links to Omaha?

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Missouri River has often been dividing line between Omaha and Council Bluffs, despite being part of the same metro area. Now, Council Bluffs officials are considering new public transportation options that would better the two cities. Neighbors have until July 5 to provide input.

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Council Bluffs studies transit options to connect with Omaha

The Council Bluffs Linkages Study is exploring options for connecting downtown Council Bluffs with downtown Omaha, including a streetcar or rapid transit bus.

A potential route for the streetcar or rapid transit buses would run through the neighborhood near the FIRST AVE trail.

Neighbors walking through Tom Hanafan Park on Wednesday said they would welcome more public transportion.

"Absolutely. I go over — I mean, I walk over all the time to go over to downtown. I would use it a lot more," Brittany Rockwell, who lives in Iowa, said.

"I think it would be very beneficial. A lot of times you have a lot of dense population and you need places to get to quickly and that's one way to go about it," said Scotty Kalb, a Nebraska resident who was heading to the College World Series with his family.

"It would be nice if there was a bus or something that you don't have to drive or walk," neighbor Halee Webering said as she was walking her dog.

Rockwell also sees broader economic potential: "I think it would bring tourism dollars into Council Bluffs. Not only that, I think it would allow people to maybe live in Omaha and come down here and work down here."

Mayor Jill Shudak was not sold on the streetcar when she ran for office and still does not support it. She prefers other options presented in the study.

"I would like to see more ORBT bus routes and really take a study and look at that. Also take a look and see where else we can connect our bike trails and make it a more walkable, biking friendly town," the mayor said.

Mark Meisinger is a project manager for the Council Bluffs Linkages study, he said, "One of the criteria is, does it provide for economic development in Council Bluffs. And that's one of the main drivers of this project."

Neighbors who cannot attend the Wednesday night open house are encouraged to give their feedback through the Council Bluffs Linkages website.

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