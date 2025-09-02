Historic children's nonprofits in Council Bluffs, Omaha merge operations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two historic organizations that have served children and families in the metro area for more than a century are joining forces to better reach those in need.

Children's Square in Council Bluffs and Child Saving Institute in Omaha are merging under one umbrella organization. Both nonprofits were founded in the 19th century, originally helping orphans and families living in poverty.

"Council Bluffs is really awesome. It's a tight-knit community," said Jaymes Sime, CEO of Child Saving Institute, and formerly the executive director of Micah House in Council Bluffs.

Child Saving Institute has been supporting Children's Square for almost a year after a series of leadership changes at the Council Bluffs agency, Sime said.

"The missions are both large and they have tremendously storied histories in the community," Sime said.

Given the similarities between the two organizations, merging makes sense, he said.

"Even if the services aren't exactly the same, the broad strokes are very, very similar. So, it feels natural," Sime said.

The merger allows both organizations to fill service gaps in each community they serve. Sime said the Children's Square campus in Council Bluffs will retain that same name.

