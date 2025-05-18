Home and Lifestyle Show connects neighbors with local businesses

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (KMTV) – The second annual home and lifestyle show gave local businesses a chance to connect with customers on home projects.



The Home and Lifestyle show was at the Mid America Center.

The show gave local businesses a chance to connect with neighbors/

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mid America Center held its second annual home and lifestyle show. The show gives homeowners a chance to connect with businesses on home improvement projects.

Beth Padilla, one of the vendors at the expo this year’s said it's a great place to meet potential customers and share information about their businesses.

“It's really fun, there's a lot of really good vendors here, a lot of really good energy,” Padilla said. “Theres a lot of vendors here giving away free stuff and some discounts and just some clarity on what they do as businesses and how they can help different homeowners on different things.”

The show had hundreds of local vendors and ran through the weekend.