How the cold temperatures are impacting neighbors in Council Bluffs, Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS,Neb. (KMTV) – Tenants at the Regal Towers in Council Bluffs say they are still trying warm up from a weekend without heat. Others couldn't work outside long before taking a break due to the cold.



Temperatures plunge in the Omaha metro

some neighbors struggle to stay warm in their apartments

Other can only work outside for minutes at time due to the cold

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Council Bluffs, some neighbors are trying to stay warm inside their apartments.

"It's not warm warm. I think they said they turned it on but it was cold in my apartment last night,” tenant Angela Price said.

According to tenants in the Tower’s apartments last weekend the heat wasn't working properly. The problem has been repaired, Price said she has been wearing multiple layers to get through the night.

"How have you been staying warm,” Reporter Greta Goede asked.

“A lot of blankets wearing a lot of clothes, hoodies, I just wish they would get everything done,” Price said. “It's been a hardship on a lot of people here."

She’s worried about how cold it will get in the coming nights in her apartment.

Others in Omaha were outside working, needing to run in and out of buildings to handle the temperature outside.

“In spurts, it's not horrible out here, the wind has kind of calmed down a little so we cleaning up after that layer of snow,” James Kaven , owner of Imaginarium Old Market said.

Kaven spent the afternoon cleaning the sidewalk outside his business to make it easier for those who braved the weather.

“It's not the perfect weather, but we are prepared out here in the old market for people to come out. It is a little brisk, though,” he said.

Back in Council Bluffs, they're preparing for cold nights, hoping the heat kicks into high gear as temperatures plunge.