Iowa National Guard 'Red Bulls' return home after year in Middle East; a few met their newborns

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — 45 members of the Iowa National Guard returned to Council Bluffs after a year-long deployment in the Middle East, completing the return of their unit — nicknamed the "Red Bulls."

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Iowa National Guard 'Red Bulls' return home after a year away

For Larissa Potter was counting the days.

"368 days," she said.

With husband Tanner deployed she leaned on family to help care for their children.

"So, we had a good support system and that makes all the difference," Potter said.

Sgt. Marcus Taylor of Villisca met his daughter in person for the first time on Saturday.

"Brynlee was born in September while I was gone," Taylor said.

Taylor was on Zoom when his wife, Shelby, gave birth.

"I just kind of prepared myself beforehand, just mentally, that he's going to be there — just on Zoom is all," she said.

Iowa Lt. Governor Chris Cournoyer acknowledged the sacrifices made by the soldiers' families.

"It just give you goose bumps. I'm just so glad - I'm just so grateful that they're home safe and reunited with their families," she said.

The deployment was not without tragedy. In December, two Iowa National Guard members were killed in Syria.

Maryssa Soder, a teacher in Audubon, married Cullen Udell, a teacher at Treynor Middle School, one day before he deployed. She said it was hard not to worry about him.

"Especially when they do have to go radio silent — that's scary, but no news is good news and the fact that they're coming back today is the best news we could get," Maryssa said.

"It was a little tough, I'm not gonna lie," Udell said.

Soder and Udell are looking forward to a more formal wedding ceremony in the fall. He also had a message for his students: "I'm finally back in Iowa and I can't wait to see you all in the classroom."

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