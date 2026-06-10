'It never was the breed, it's the owners' Council Bluffs pit bull ban stays in place despite pleas

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs' ban on pit bulls remains in place after city council members listened to but disagreed with owners who say their dogs are misunderstood.

An advocate who spoke at Monday's city council meeting says he is losing hope the ban will ever be lifted.

Joel Rybin, who owns Anchor Inn Bait & Tackle in Council Bluffs and has lived in the city for decades, said he was moved by the stories shared at the meeting, and disappointed with the decision.

Max Williams, KMTV

"Just deflated… We felt like as citizens of this town as taxpayers of this town our voices weren't heard," Rybin said.

Rybin makes sure customers know his store is dog friendly. He is a pet owner himself, but has to drive across the river to see his dog.

"I own a pit bull and my pit bull has to reside in the state of Nebraska in Omaha with a family member," Rybin said.

Corri Flora, another Council Bluffs resident, was at Rybin's store when I interviewed him. She said she originally advocated for the ban about 20 years ago after her daughter was bitten by a pit bull.

"From what the doctors said if the pit bull would have bit her this way then it would have locked on but it got her this way so she's got a scar had a scar came down her jaw," Flora said, demonstrating where the dog attacked.

Despite her history with the issue, Flora now believes the ban should be lifted.

"Its not the breed, it never was the breed its the owners," Flora said.

Councilmember Steve Gorman, who was one of four council members who voted to keep the ban, said public safety continues to be a top priority after hearing stories about injuries involving pit bulls. Gorman said the vote is final and he does not see any changes being made for at least another year.

Councilmember Cole Button voted to lift the ban.

"I think that while genetics can influence behavior it doesn't justify treating every dog guilty just because they have these genetics," Button said during the meeting.

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