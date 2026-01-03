Jill Shudak becomes Council Bluffs mayor in historic transition

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Mayor Jill Shudak takes office in Council Bluffs starting at Noon on Friday. She's only the second woman to become mayor in the city's history.



Cole Button becomes a city council member.

Shudak is the third mayor since the city transitioned to a strong mayor system in 1988.

The first city council meeting is Jan 12.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I spoke to Mayor Jill Shudak this morning (Friday) as she was wrapping up her private sector job. At noon, she officially becomes mayor of Council Bluffs.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

This transition is fairly historic. Since 1988 the city has only had two elected mayors. Shudak is its third.

While there was one other female mayor in the '70s, that was during the era in which city council appointed a mayor.

The position is also unique in Iowa because most large communities, including Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, use highly paid, professional city managers.

In Council Bluffs, the mayor is the city manager.

Shudak's first city council meeting is Jan. 12. New council member Cole Button will take his seat at that meeting and we may know more about the replacement for Shudak.