Lake Manawa is full of happy campers ready for the Fourth of July

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We talked to a bunch of happy campers at Lake Manawa, they're excited the flooding and the rain didn't ruined their Fourth of July plans.

Iowa DNR Conservation Officer Richard Price said they saw record numbers following their firework show last weekend and wants to remind lake goers of important water safety.

"The biggest thing is to make sure that everybody has a life jacket on every vessel that actually fits them to their size Children under 13 have to wear them all the time. And this includes kayaks and canoes. So a lot of people always forget that kayak and canoes are required to have life jackets also," said Price.

Jordyn and Jocelyn Renner spent their birthday camping at the state park, they were here with their Grandparents when the thunderstorm hit town earlier this week.

"We were all sleeping and we were watching movies while it came," said Renner.

Though rain wasn't on the radar for this pair it was top of mind for campers like Bill Boggle that drove in from Minnesota

"We were a little worried that we'd have to do a longer detour to get here," said Boggle.

All boat ramps on the lake are open for use, however the state parks river boat launch is still closed due to flooding.

There is a $5 fee for non-residents at the park.