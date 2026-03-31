Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCouncil Bluffs

Actions

Millions in unclaimed funds wait for Iowans in state treasure hunt

State Treasurer Roby Smith reminds Iowans to check the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for millions of dollars in unclaimed funds and abandoned accounts.
Millions in unclaimed funds wait for Iowans in state treasure hunt
Posted

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — State Treasurer Roby Smith visited Council Bluffs to present the city with a $2,500 check and remind Iowans they might have unclaimed money waiting for them.

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has been happening for more than 40 years. The program holds millions of dollars in abandoned accounts, insurance payments, and more that belong to Iowans who do not know about the funds.

"It’s always nice when you’re giving money back, especially when you’re from the government," Smith said.

In Pottawattamie County alone, there is $16 million in unclaimed funds. However, Smith says people often ignore letters they receive from the state regarding the money.

"The thing that we come across the most is that people think it’s a scam. We are so glad that Iowans are vigilant," Smith said, adding that residents can verify if a letter is valid by calling his office.

To look for lost funds, visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. 
Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood