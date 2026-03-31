Millions in unclaimed funds wait for Iowans in state treasure hunt

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — State Treasurer Roby Smith visited Council Bluffs to present the city with a $2,500 check and remind Iowans they might have unclaimed money waiting for them.

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has been happening for more than 40 years. The program holds millions of dollars in abandoned accounts, insurance payments, and more that belong to Iowans who do not know about the funds.

"It’s always nice when you’re giving money back, especially when you’re from the government," Smith said.

In Pottawattamie County alone, there is $16 million in unclaimed funds. However, Smith says people often ignore letters they receive from the state regarding the money.

"The thing that we come across the most is that people think it’s a scam. We are so glad that Iowans are vigilant," Smith said, adding that residents can verify if a letter is valid by calling his office.

To look for lost funds, visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.

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