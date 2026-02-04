Most Council Bluffs students graduate with more than just a diploma through innovative program

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The hallways at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs have changed dramatically over the years, but the biggest transformation isn't visible at first glance. Students here are now graduating with more than a traditional diploma.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Council Bluffs students graduate with diplomas plus professional credentials

The Council Bluffs Community School District's "Diploma Plus One" program is preparing hundreds of high school students by ensuring they graduate with both a diploma and either a professional credential or associate's degree.

"Our students then are finding their passion before they graduate." said Superintendent Vicki Murillo. "So when they walk that stage, they know where they're going next and that is just the next level up from where we used to be as just traditional high schools."

Murillo says the program gives all students — whether headed to a four-year college or into a skilled trade — a clear pathway to success.

Sophomore Daniel Brayman is exploring his interest in becoming an electrician through Tradeworks program. He says the hands-on learning makes the day go quickly.

"It really does. When you're working hands on with things you get really into it, you're really focused," Brayman said.

In the engineering classroom, where drones and robots buzz around, junior Zoe Vanscoy tested materials for her aerospace class. She's working toward finishing high school with an associate's degree that she can transfer to a four-year college. She thinks maybe she'll pursue a chemistry degree.

"It's definitely really great that they offer that to students so they can succeed and definitely save a bunch of money," Vanscoy said.

The program's success is measurable, says the superintendent. Last year, 93% of students at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high schools graduated with an additional credential beyond their diploma.

"So, it's opening up a new world, it's providing opportunities and it's changing the landscape of Council Bluffs," Murillo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

