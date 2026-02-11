New Council Bluffs mayor open to lifting 20-year pit bull ban

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — After two decades of prohibiting pit bulls within city limits, the new Council Bluffs mayor says she's willing to reconsider its breed-specific ban.

Mayor Jill Shudak, who took office just over a month ago, told KMTV she's open to repealing the pit bull ban because the city already has a dangerous animal ordinance to address individual animals that pose safety risks.

"Just because they're banned here, doesn't mean that they're not here," Shudak said.

The mayor said that since taking office she's heard from constituents who want the ban lifted.

"We do have a group of people who have chosen to not move to our community because of the ban," she said.

Kelley McAtee, who has worked with dogs for more than 20 years and owns a dog training business, works with a lot of pit bulls. However, she must conduct that training outside Council Bluffs city limits due to the breed ban.

"And it's always been pit bulls that have helped rehabilitate and train the other dogs," McAtee said.

Mixed breeds, too, can be taken away from owners if they appear to be part pit bull.

"And the way the ordinance is written, is any dog that fits the majority of characteristics, so that doesn't necessarily mean they are full pit bull," said McAtee.

While campaigning, Shudak encountered some residents who want to maintain the ban.

"I did have some people who wanted to keep it in place, that maybe had been traumatized or had a dog attack. I completely understand that, but that's where it goes to the dangerous animal ban, and it's that animal, not the entire breed," Shudak said.

McAtee argued that problematic dog owners will simply acquire other large breeds like Dobermans or Rottweilers if pit bulls remain banned.

"A lot of people, you know, may not register their dogs because of it," McAtee said.

The mayor said the city will begin studying the issue in a few weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

