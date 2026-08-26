New pier opens along Missouri River in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Charles E. Lakin Pier, the newest part of a large recreational development rising above the Missouri River. It opened to the public Wednesday afternoon.

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New Charles E. Lakin Pier opens along Missouri River in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Mayor Jill Shudak said the pier continues a metro-area collaboration with Omaha.

"I think it's amazing for us to activate our riverfront," she said. "Omaha has done such a great job activating their riverfront. We have just as much of a gem over on our side."

The pier, which includes a children's play area and shaded spots to rest, was funded entirely with private donations. Shudak told KMTV it also ties into what neighbors say they want as Council Bluffs develops its 2050 comprehensive plan.

"The number one thing that comes out of those surveys that we're doing is outdoor recreation and how do we get more outdoor recreation spaces," Shudak said.

Bruce Anderson was among the first neighbors to see the new pier. He says he uses the riverfront almost daily.

"Man, it's pretty nice. Tile — looks pretty custom. It's a nice overlook," Anderson said, sitting on his bike.

Shudak and Parks and Recreation Director Zach Smith say they see economic potential in the new amenities.

"It's important, not just to give our folks something to do, but to draw people to our community," Smith said.

Anderson says he plans to make the pier part of his regular routine.

"When I do my walk-jog, I'm gonna probably come on here and take advantage of the view," Anderson said.

A new treetop walk and adventure tower should open within the next two to three weeks, Shudak says.

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