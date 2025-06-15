No Kings protest takes over Council Bluffs

Neighbors with signs and refreshments beat the heat to make their voices heard.

Local organizations put on the event, speaking out against authoritarianism in America

The event included public speaking, including a word from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors and local organizations lending their voices to a nationwide protest against what they say is rising authoritarianism in America.

Tim Dusek, a participant at the protest, was excited about the diversity at the event. "young, old, every age group, every denomination, every race," Dusek says. "It's just great to see some people coming together to support…something going on in our country that we feel is fair for everyone."

Michael Veladez attended the entire protest. He told reporter Nolan Bulmahn the recent federal immigration raid at an Omaha business was on his mind. "I think we want to be the voice for a lot of people that can's voice right now," Valedez says. "We had the raids that happened last Tuesday, and people are still hurting, people are still healing, and so we are out here."

No Kings protest brings hundreds to Council Bluffs

the peaceful event included music and speakers from local organizations like Blue Dot and Indivisible Nebraska. participants also got to hear from u.s. Senator from Bernie sanders who called into the event, saying "that we are not going to allow this demagogue, to take away what people fought and died for. the right to descend freedom of speech."

the event ended with participants walking side by side, shoulder to shoulder, across the bob Kerry pedestrian bridge to Omaha, chanting and making their voices heard.

