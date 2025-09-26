Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northbound lanes on part of Council Bluffs South Expressway to close for repairs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There's more construction on the South Expressway in Council Bluffs starting Monday.

I'm Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel. Neighbors will notice some changes to traffic along the South Expressway in Council Bluffs.

The southbound lanes are open as of Friday afternoon, but on Monday, the northbound lanes — between 32nd and 34th Avenue — will close for approximately two weeks for repairs.

Traffic will be detoured north through Metro Crossing and onto Manawa Center Drive.

The closures are for concrete and railroad crossing repairs — a joint project between the City of Council Bluffs, Iowa DOT, and BNSF Railroad.

