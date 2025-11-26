'Not good out there': Southwest Iowa lawmakers, constituents bring concerns to Rep. Randy Feenstra

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Congressman Randy Feenstra, who is also running for governor, stopped by the Pizza Ranch in Council Bluffs to talk with neighbors about issues ranging from the agricultural economy to healthcare concerns.

WATCH THE STORY BELOW

Feenstra outlines ag trade, healthcare plans in Council Bluffs visit

Feenstra highlighted his connection to President Trump while discussing tariffs and trade deals.

State Representative Dave Sieck from Glenwood says he's hearing from constituents about struggling farms.

"Federally and state-wide, I mean, what are we going to do because it's not good out there?" Sieck said.

"We've got to expand our export market," Feenstra said. "Right now we've got India, we got Japan, we got the Philippines all on the radar to create big trade deals. And when that happens I think it will really help our commodity prices."

The Department of Education recently recategorized some advanced healthcare degrees, potentially making it harder to get student loans. When asked about the impact on rural healthcare, Feenstra emphasized the importance of nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

"PAs, nurse practitioners, physicians assistants are so important to our rural areas. And, as governor, we have to make sure they have these abilities, where they have these people because that's — maybe we can't get a doctor, but maybe we can get a physician assistant or maybe we can get a nurse practitioner," Feenstra said.

The congressman, who represents much of western Iowa, says he wants to find ways to get young Iowans interested in healthcare professions; especially using community colleges to get healthcare students on a career path that keeps them in rural Iowa.

Regarding ACA subsidies, Feenstra indicated a potential vote.

"On the ACA subsidies, I think we're going to change what the subsidy looks like. I think we want the money to go to the family or to the individuals, not to big health insurance companies. That's not working for us," Feenstra said.

The congressman also stressed his plan to help Iowa compete for more manufacturing jobs, calling Council Bluffs "the perfect area" to expand manufacturing in the state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

