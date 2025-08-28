Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead in Council Bluffs, Iowa; DCI investigating incident

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred near North 16th Street and Nash Boulevard in Council Bluffs.

DCI confirmed that multiple law enforcement agencies encountered an armed individual during a traffic stop.

The suspect is dead, and no officers were injured in the shooting.

Law enforcement blocked off the area from North 16th Street all the way through underneath the Interstate 29 bridge following the incident.

DCI is investigating the incident and is unable to share any more information at this time.

