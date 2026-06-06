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Opera Omaha returns to Council Bluffs with family-friendly show

"Unshakeable" runs this weekend at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, with a sensory-friendly matinee among the four performances.
Opera Omaha returns to Council Bluffs with "Unshakeable" — a family-friendly production with a sensory-friendly matinee this weekend.
Opera Omaha returns to Council Bluffs with "Unshakeable"
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COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Opera Omaha is bringing a full-scale production to Council Bluffs for the first time in years, and the show is designed to welcome the whole family.

"Unshakeable" is playing this weekend at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center. The production follows a society recovering from an epidemic that stripped people of their memories.

Four performances are scheduled this weekend. The 2 p.m. Saturday matinee is designed to be more casual, especially for children and neighbors with sensory concerns.

LEARN MORE | Operaomaha.org

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