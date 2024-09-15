'Really the sky is the limit': PMP hosts its annual "Hands Across the Bridge" event

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Council Bluffs where neighbors are coming together to celebrate the life long recovery of addiction.

Prevention Means Process an organization focused on addiction hosted its 12th annual "Hands Across the Bridge for Recovery" event. Neighbors came to celebrate their progress.

"Everyday I have to do stuff for my recovery and I have to talk to people who are in recovery. Because you know that sense of loneliness I had, you know kind of drove me to drugs and alcohol." said Jessie Haggas.

Jessie Haggas is now almost 10 years sober but she says she didn't do it alone.

"I needed outside help, aside from the recovery meeting and stuff like that.. like therapy… and you know you learn something new about yourself everyday." said Haggas.

Haggas looks after her Grandson. She's had him since he was born.

"Kind of a way to giving back to my daughter and hopefully breaking the cycle. Because even though my daughter — she's in jail right now but even though she's in a midst of her mess. I am hoping she can see by the way I live… you can live a successful life." said Haggas.

Haggas said events like these remind her of the work she's done to get to where she's at.

And neighbors like Maggie Ballard, one of the organizers helps with making this happen.

"We just do this to celebrate peoples recovery and to honor them. We know the stigma with addiction is still very much an issue. And people don't always get the recognition they need or deserve." said Ballard

Ballard told me she hopes people walk away with something important.

"That they walk away today with hope and that recovery is possible." said Ballard.

For Haggas she says everyday is a new day and recovery is achievable.

"Really the sky is the limit.. when you get the help you need." said Haggas.

Haggas tells me because available resources saved her life she hopes neighbors with addiction understand the power of asking for help and starting and maintaining their journey to recovery.