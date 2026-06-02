Rivers Edge Park brings rock climbing, zipline ride, new pier to Council Bluffs riverfront

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs is adding new attractions to the Missouri River waterfront, including a rock climbing tower, a rollercoaster-like zip line ride, a new pier and more — with the public potentially able to visit as early as July.

Max Williams, KMTV

The MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower already drew climbers from Approach Climbing Gym. La Kesha Johnson showed off her skills on the outdoor wall, describing the experience of reaching the top.

"I felt the breeze all over me its just hugging me… I loved it and just coming down and taking a look over the horizon at the trees and stuff," Johnson said.

Like many climbers at the tower, Johnson is accustomed to climbing indoors, but sees the outdoor setup as an opportunity to draw attention to the metro area.

Brogan Weddum, program manager for the MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower, echoed that sentiment.

"In the midwest we don't have a ton of crazy adventure-y outdoors-y set ups like they do in Colorado or in Utah," Weddum said.

The tower is also certified to hold events such as Olympic qualifiers in the future, which Johnson explained has a lot to do with the specific texture of the wall.

Once the project is finished, visitors will also be able to ride an amusement park-like zip line down from the tower.

Max Williams, KMTV

Connected to a lower level of the Adventure Tower, the Ty and Linda Heithoff Borman Treetop Walk offers an easy way to get around the park.

"Even more than a regional draw, this could be a national draw if we could get them off of I-80," Ty Borman said.

Three different ribbon cuttings took place today including on the new Charles E. Lakin Foundation Pier, which offers a front-row view of the evolving Omaha skyline.

Max Williams, KMTV

The public should be able to access the full park this summer, possibly as early as July.

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