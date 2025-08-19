COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Democratic Party primary for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Joni Ernst has narrowed with Sioux City lawmaker and former Husker baseball player J.D. Scholten stepping aside.

Scholten drops out, endorses Council Bluffs Rep. Turek for U.S. Senate.

"I'd rather join forces this early on to win this race rather than do a long, drawn out battle in a primary," Scholten said.

Turek, who often refers to former Senator Tom Harkin as his political hero, believes Democrats can reclaim Harkin's former seat despite Iowa's recent rightward political shift.

"Because we're a common sense state and I'm a common sense prairie populist," Turek said.

Born with spina bifida and using a wheelchair, Turek frequently highlights healthcare and income inequality as some of his priorities.

"Representing this community where I've got 65% of the people at or below the poverty line, hearing them over and over and over: 'I can't afford to take my medication, I can't afford to put food on the table or put a roof above my head,'" Turek said.

Currently, Turek and Scholten are the only two Democrats from western Iowa serving in the state House of Representatives.

