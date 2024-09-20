Southwest Iowa Art Tour: 20 locations and 90 artist showcase artwork across rural Iowa

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in Council Bluffs where the 11th annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour is returning this weekend. And I’ll show you how they're celebrating rural life through art.

Kathy Fiscus, discovered her passion for art at a young age. Often finding herself painting the world around her.

“Nature and so I try to get most of inspirations from the natural surroundings. I enjoy painting leaves. My favorite is trees but I do, do flowers. And I do, do dogs on consignment." said Fiscus.

Fiscus says she loves painting on different surfaces. her current art work on display is on black canvas.

“Since a child, I can remember laying on the floor in the kitchen with a giant piece of paper… drawing trees." said Fiscus.

This weekend the South West Iowa Art Tour will have 20 different locations across Iowa and 90 artist. Art will range from glass and wood work, photography, to even metallic canvas.

"So many people have an extra talent beyond how they make a living in a rural setting. Whether they are working in a shop or in agricultural at some point. It is jaw dropping some of the creations some people have." said Fiscus.

Fiscus says, this art tour is unique because it runs through small rural communities around Iowa.

“So you have plenty of time gather and figure out your exact route and how many communities you can go to." said Fiscus.

Starting Friday night some locations will offer a sneak peak of art work before the tour starts Saturday morning and continues through Sunday evening.

“It is an opportunity for some artist that don't have a place other than their garage, the front room, the dining room table to display their art and to go to a gathering place and show off what they can do."said Fiscus.

Fiscus tells me she hopes people coming to see artwork across Iowa, leave feeling open minded about art work in rural areas. In Council Bluffs, I’m Melissa Wright.

