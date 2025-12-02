Southwest Iowa farm manager sponsors $1,000 prize for Giving Tuesday nonprofit campaign

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — As president of Midwest Ag, a family-owned farm management firm, and the father of two boys, Evan Summy wants rural communities to be vibrant. Between his family and his business, he sees the importance of investing in his neighbors.

"It's just made it that much more important to me," Summy said.

WATCH KATRINA'S STORY BELOW

Southwest Iowa raises $1.5M for nonprofits through ShareIowa campaign

That's why Midwest Ag is one of the Giving Tuesday prize sponsors for ShareIowa. A southwest Iowa nonprofit will receive an extra $1,000 on Tuesday thanks to Summy's contribution.

"It's really fun because it gets us outside of our box of what we may normally support," Summy said.

Summy said his neighbors have been really generous since ShareIowa started in 2020. Community Foundation for Western Iowa CEO Donna Dostal agrees.

"I'm so proud of this number!" Dostal said, talking about the $1.5 million raised last year in the nine southwest Iowa counties they serve.

"It's been a lot of money, it's been a lot of fun and this is the day to get out and give where you live," Dostal said.

Dostal learned that another company is chipping in prize money as well.

"Google has granted us $24,000," Dostal said.

Summy appreciates that the Western Iowa Community Foundation, which operates ShareIowa, reaches rural neighbors.

"Because we see and hear those struggles first hand. Everything from housing to childcare to schools. Just a lot need and a lot of shortfalls," Summy said.

To give, visit sharegoodiowa.org.

Neighbors are also invited to a community party on Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m. at Full Fledged Brewing Company in Council Bluffs. Prizes, including the one donated by Summy, will be announced during the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

